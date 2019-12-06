South County gas station burglary nets cigarettes and lottery tickets

A South County gas station was burglarized late Tuesday night, with two glass doors smashed but only cigarettes and lottery “scratchers” taken, authorities said.

The alarm company for Best Gas in the 10000 block of Wolf Road called just after midnight Wednesday to report a motion activate alarm had gone off, said Nevada County sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg.

Responding deputies found the smashed doors and conducted a search of the premises, but found no suspects on the scene. It appeared a dozen packs of cigarettes and a number of scratchers were stolen. An estimate of the damage was not available and the burglary remains under investigation. Surveillance video from the gas station and surrounding businesses was being reviewed, Trygg said.