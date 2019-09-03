Smartsville man will be booked on kidnapping, shooting charges, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says

A man pulled over by Grass Valley police officers early Tuesday reportedly had a good excuse for speeding and driving recklessly, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said.

Eric Moffatt, 56, of Smartsville, shouted from the front seat of the vehicle that his passenger had been shot, and officers escorted him to the hospital. But as the questioning unfolded, investigators say, it turned out that Moffatt was the one who shot the victim. And further investigation revealed a second passenger in the vehicle, zip-tied under a pile of blankets.

The sequence of events, which began at a residence on North Bloomfield Road, remains under investigation, said Nevada County Sheriff’s Lt. Rob Bringolf. However, Moffatt will be booked on charges of kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon, Bringolf said.

