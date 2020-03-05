Smartsville man takes assault weapon plea, will serve two years

A Smartsville man who pleaded no contest to charges of being a felon in possession of an assault rifle is set to be sentenced to prison on March 16.

Aaron Lee Wills, 33, was arrested Nov. 22 when he tried to flee from sheriff’s deputies serving an arrest warrant by jumping out a window.

Deputies went to a property on Peardon Road and knocked on the door, then saw Wills jump out a back window of the trailer and flee up a hill, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Trygg said at the time.

Wills was found hiding under a boat on the property, and deputies found suspected methamphetamine and marijuana on him. They also found an unregistered AR-15 and a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber long gun in his room, Trygg said.

During a Feb. 22 hearing in Nevada County Superior Court, Wills pleaded no contest to possession of an assault weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. Charges of possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest were to be dismissed at sentencing, court records state.

According to court records, the maximum sentence possible for the two weapons charges is three years and eight months, but Wills will receive a two-year prison sentence. He remained in custody Thursday on a $50,000 bond, jail records state.

