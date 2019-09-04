Smartsville man suspected in shooting and kidnapping to be arraigned Thursday

A Smartsville man likely will appear in court today after a series of events that — while still being investigated — ended with him speeding to the hospital with a gunshot victim in the front seat and another victim zip-tied in the back seat, authorities have said.

Eric Stephen Moffatt, 56, was booked late Tuesday into the Nevada County Jail. He remained held Wednesday under $100,000 in bail, reports state.

On Wednesday, Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh filed a criminal complaint against Moffatt charging him with assault with a firearm, with a special allegation of use of a firearm; kidnapping; and possession of a firearm by a felon. Moffatt likely will be arraigned this afternoon in Nevada County Superior Court, Walsh said.

Moffatt was pulled over on Sutton Way and Olympia Park Road by Grass Valley police officers just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for speeding and driving recklessly, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said. He shouted from the vehicle that his passenger had been shot and sped toward Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital, followed by officers.

At the hospital, the passenger was assessed for a gunshot injury to the hand and then was transported to UC Davis Medical Center. Officers found another passenger zip-tied on the rear passenger floorboard under a pile of blankets, the Sheriff’s Office said. That person was uninjured, and was assessed and released from the hospital.

Just a few minutes earlier, sheriff’s deputies had responded to the 12000 block of North Bloomfield Road for a report of a shooting. As deputies arrived at the scene, they saw a man fleeing on a dirt bike but lost him after a short pursuit, the Sheriff’s Office said.

As the investigation unfolded, it was determined that Moffatt was the one who shot the victim during an argument at the residence, the Sheriff’s Office said. At some point, Moffatt is believed to have fired a shotgun twice, with one round striking the victim’s hand.

