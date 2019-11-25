Smartsville man in custody after search uncovers drugs, guns

A Smartsville man wanted on an outstanding warrant ended up with a number of new charges over the weekend after authorities say he jumped out a window in an attempt to flee.

Aaron Lee Wills, 33, remained in custody Monday and was arraigned that day in Nevada County Superior Court. His bail was set at $50,000, a report states.

Wills was on probation for a 2017 burglary conviction when he was arrested in January for battery on a peace officer, court records state. He pleaded no contest and was sentenced to local jail time and mandatory supervision. A petition to revoke supervision and a bench warrant were issued in September.

“We knew he had a warrant in the system and went looking for him at his residence,” said Nevada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Trygg.

Deputies went to a property on Peardon Road and knocked on the door, but no one answered. They then saw Wills jump out a back window of the trailer and flee up a hill. Deputies lost sight of Wills as he crested the hill but located him during a search, hiding under a boat on the property, Trygg said.

Deputies searching Wills found suspected methamphetamine and marijuana on his person, Trygg said. They also reportedly found two firearms in his room, an unregistered AR-15 and a Smith & Wesson .40-caliber long gun.

Wills has been charged with possession of an assault weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest, as well as violating post-release community supervision in the 2017 case.

