Smartsville man arrested by Nevada County authorities on child porn charge

A tip led Nevada County authorities on Thursday to arrest a Smartsville man on child pornography accusations, reports state.

Marcus John Krause, 68, faces a count of sending, selling or possessing obscene material involving a minor. Arrested at a 22000 block McDaniel Road home, Krause remained Thursday in the Nevada County Jail under $10,000 in bond, jail records state.

Deputies served a warrant on the home after receiving a tip from a law enforcement agency about someone trafficking child pornography, Lt. Rob Bringolf said in an email.

"It was one of those tips that led us to that IP address," Bringolf said, referring to a method of identifying computers connected to the internet.

Deputies discovered evidence of child pornography and arrested Krause, Bringolf said.

"The investigation is still underway and no further information is available at this time," he added.

