Sierra County shooting victim ID’d

The man shot and killed Friday in a remote area of Sierra County has been identified as a Danville physician by family members, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by family friend, 45-year-old Ari Gershman, a pulmonary doctor, was off-roading in a new four-wheel drive Jeep with his son Jack when the gunman opened fire.

A press release from the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office states deputies responded to a call around 4 p.m. Friday reporting two people had been shot near Brandy City, about 15 miles north of Camptonville. Both victims were being transported out of the area by private vehicle. They subsequently were transported to the hospital by helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office then received a call of a third shooting victim in the same area. The caller, a juvenile, stated he fled the area after the shooting, and was lost. Deputies were able to make it to the third victim — Gershman — who was deceased at the scene, the release states.

The missing boy was found Saturday and was in good health, the release states. The suspect was located shortly thereafter and was arrested near Downieville, according to the release.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office had not released the suspect’s name.