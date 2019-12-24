Shooting suspect takes plea in Nevada County Superior Court in return for 16-month prison sentence

A Grass Valley man facing reckless evasion and firearm charges after an altercation that ended with a woman critically injured by a thrown rock, a dog killed in a vehicle crash, and a gunshot victim is set for sentencing Jan. 17.

Douglas MacDuff II, 28, took a plea agreement that will resolve one felony and five misdemeanor cases, in return for 16 months in state prison, according to Nevada County Superior Court records. He initially faced an attempted murder accusation, which was reduced after prosecutors conceded MacDuff could have acted in self-defense.

MacDuff on Dec. 20 pleaded no contest to felony possession of a firearm by a felon and felony evading an officer, charges that could have netted him a maximum of three years and eight months in prison if convicted. He also pleaded no contest to misdemeanor evading and driving on a suspended license, court records state.

The felony accusations against MacDuff stemmed from a Jan. 3 incident that reportedly started when Derek Brown, 35, threw a rock at MacDuff’s vehicle, shattering its window and sending it off the road. Brown said he ran at the vehicle with a metal pole in his hand and threw the pole at MacDuff, who then allegedly shot him, according to court documents.

Brown was struck at least once in the torso, reports state.

Court records state MacDuff’s girlfriend received severe head injuries, and his dog Loki was killed in the Jan. 3 crash. MacDuff fled the scene, then fled again from authorities after a traffic stop a week later. Officers caught him after an early February chase, but he failed to appear for a June 25 court date. He was picked up again by Nevada County sheriff’s deputies on Sept. 14 and remained in custody Tuesday on a $150,000 bond.

Brown has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and animal cruelty. A preliminary hearing into the evidence against him has been scheduled for Jan. 9 in Nevada County Superior Court.

