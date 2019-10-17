Shooting suspect arrested in Nevada County charged with murder after victim dies

The woman shot by suspect Justin Anthony Rose in Meadow Vista Wednesday afternoon has died, and he now has been charged with murder, authorities said.

Rose, 28, was arrested at gunpoint on Wolf Road off Highway 49 less than an hour after the shooting of Sarah Rose, 23.

Sarah Rose and Justin Rose dated, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office states in a release. Their common surname is coincidental and not a product of their relationship.

Justin Rose remained Thursday in custody in the Placer County Jail with no bail on the murder charge. He also has an outstanding warrant for a Nevada County case, for driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of 0.15 percent or more.

Placer County sheriff’s deputies responded around 1 p.m. Wednesday to the scene of the shooting near Christian Valley.

A woman at a residence identified as Sarah Rose had been shot, and was transported to a local hospital. She died Wednesday night, authorities said.

A detective saw Justin Rose driving in the area, and followed him. He was eventually pulled over at Wolf Road and Highway 49 in Nevada County and taken into custody without incident.

The rifle believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered in Justin Rose’s possession when he was arrested, the release states.

