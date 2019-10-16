Shooting suspect arrested in Nevada County after chase

The suspect in a Wednesday afternoon Meadow Vista shooting in Placer County was arrested at gunpoint in Nevada County after a chase up Highway 49, authorities said.

Placer County sheriff’s deputies responded around 1 p.m. to the scene of the shooting near Christian Valley, said Placer County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Scott.

A woman at a residence had been shot, Scott said, and deputies began medical aid. The suspect was not on the scene, he states in a press release.

A detective saw the suspect — identified as Justin Rose, 28, of Meadow Vista — driving in the area, and followed him, Scott said.

Rose was eventually pulled over at Wolf Road and Highway 49 in Nevada County and taken into custody without incident, Scott said.

Amanda Liller was at work on Wolf Road when she saw the arrest happening in the parking lot. Rose complied quickly when confronted at gunpoint by deputies in both an unmarked vehicle and a marked patrol vehicle, she said.

Between 15 and 20 law enforcement officers were on the scene, with some remaining until past 5 p.m., Liller said. A dog in Rose’s car was taken by Animal Control officers, she said.

Rose was arrested for one count of attempted murder and taken to the Auburn Jail, where he was being held without bail, the release and a jail official state.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.