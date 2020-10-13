Second fire, second arrest in two days in Grass Valley

Grass Valley police officers say they arrested a transient Monday night after he allegedly started a fire in the same location as a 2-acre vegetation fire started the previous day by a different man.

Subahzai Beecher, 22, was booked on a felony charge of causing a forest fire and remained in custody Tuesday on a $10,000 bond, Nevada County Jail records state.

Officers responded just before 7:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Sutton Way for reports of a small fire in a field, which appeared to be getting bigger, as well as someone yelling, according to dispatch reports.

“They found a small 15-by-15 fire in the grass, which was spreading quickly,” said Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates.

According to Bates, the fire was very close to the vegetation fire from Sunday, as well as a fire in October 2019 that charred nearly 15 acres. In the 2019 incident, a man was arrested but later found not guilty of arson.

Officers located the man who was yelling and detained him. The man, identified as Beecher, admitted to starting the fire, but his intent was unclear, Bates said.

The two officers at the scene were able to keep the fire contained by clearing the perimeter and stomping it out, Bates said. Grass Valley firefighters responded as well and made sure the fire was completely out.

Beecher had been arrested on Oct. 7 in Truckee on charges of vehicle theft, vandalism, and possessing stolen property and burglary tools. He was released from custody Friday on a $25,500 bond, jail records state.

