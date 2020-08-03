Rough and Ready woman arrested in connection with fatal hit and run

A Waste Management employee working to clean up the roadway outside the Nevada County Fairgrounds was struck and killed by a hit and run driver Monday morning, authorities said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele.

The driver, Amy Hannan, 47, of Rough and Ready, has been arrested on charges of felony DUI, felony hit-and-run, and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, Steele said.

