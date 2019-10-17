Robbery suspect accused of skipping trial back in Nevada County Jail

A man who skipped his robbery trial in June was back behind bars Thursday in the Nevada County Jail, reports state.

Tyler Richard Ferris, 27, was transported from Washoe County, Nevada, and booked on a $300,000 arrest warrant Wednesday afternoon, according to jail records. He was set for arraignment on the warrant Thursday, and another hearing is scheduled for next week.

Ferris had been out of custody on $10,000 in bond when he failed to appear for his June 11 trial, leading Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger to issue the $300,000 warrant.

Ferris, Keion Paris, 29, and Quran Jones, 27, had been accused of robbing a Grass Valley man of marijuana at gunpoint in March 2018.

During a preliminary hearing into the evidence against him, Ferris’ attorney argued his client didn’t participate in the theft of 10 pounds of suspected marijuana and that he had no gun during the March 3, 2018, robbery.

Ferris and the victim arranged to meet at a West Main Street home, where the victim was supposed to sell him 10 pounds of marijuana for $7,000. Ferris had set up the transaction, Grass Valley Police Officer Clint Lovelady testified at the evidentiary hearing.

Ferris, Paris and Jones arrived at the home. Paris grabbed a duffel bag filled with marijuana and walked back to Ferris’ vehicle. Paris then dropped the bag, opened the car door and pointed a handgun at the victim, Lovelady said.

Ferris drove away, but the vehicle was stopped minutes later by a Nevada City officer. A search revealed a stolen 9 mm handgun and the marijuana, according to testimony.

Paris pleaded no contest in April 2018 to second-degree robbery and admitted to using a firearm. He was sentenced to six years in prison — the maximum sentence Ferris faces if convicted of robbery. Jones has been charged but has never been arrested. A $200,000 warrant was issued for him in March 2018.

