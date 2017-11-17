Reported rampage in Grass Valley leads to burglary, vandalism charges

A Grass Valley man reportedly terrorized several residents of a building on East Main Street, breaking car windows, kicking in a door and threatening to kill someone Thursday night before he was detained by police.

Grass Valley Police officers responded to the 1400 block of East Main Street to the building that contains The Trading Post and multiple apartments at just after 10 p.m. after one of the tenants called to report vandalism and an attempted burglary, said Lt. Joe Matteoni.

Terri Hanaway, who lives in one of the apartments behind the retail space, said she was sleeping when she heard glass shattering and yelling.

She described the suspect — later identified as Jayce Rodney Nelson, 30 — as looking "very enraged," and said he then went to the door of one of the other apartments.

"He was pounding and screaming that he wanted to kill him," Hanaway said. "He was pounding on the door."

According to Matteoni, the tenant of that apartment called 911 to report that Nelson had smashed his vehicle windshield with his fist. Nelson then reportedly began pounding on the metal security door of the apartment so hard he was causing dents in the door.

Hanaway said she then heard Nelson kick in the front door of the store.

"I heard him in the building with me," she said. "I was scared to death."

When Hanaway peeked out her apartment door, she said she saw the door wide open and glass all over the floor.

"He had already left, I thought," Hanaway said. "Then I saw him walk by the front of the door, but he didn't see me in the dark."

Nelson then began walking down the street, kicking mailboxes as he went, she said.

"He was riled up," she said.

Officers responding to the scene located and detained Nelson without incident, Matteoni said. He was suspected of having vandalized three vehicles in total.

Nelson was charged with second-degree burglary, vandalism and making criminal threats and was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

In April, Nelson reportedly fought with an officer before being subdued with a stun gun.

Police had responded to the 300 block of Sutton Way after Nelson reportedly threatened a relative and himself. Officers were told Nelson had a knife, and he reportedly resisted arrest, trying to punch an officer.

In that case, he was charged with assault, exhibiting a deadly weapon and resisting arrest; he subsequently pleaded no contest to the resisting charge.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.