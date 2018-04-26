Report says high school student assaulted near Sierra College

The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools sent out a release Thursday stating a Ghidotti student was assaulted on Sierra College Drive on Tuesday.

A report was received from a student that there was an attempted sexual assault on Tuesday afternoon along Sierra College Drive between the Fire Station and East Main Street, the release stated.

The report stated a male suspect grabbed the student from behind, pulled the student behind bushes and attempted to sexually assault the student.

The suspect is described as possibly a taller male, with dark hair and gray spots, possible beard or mustache. It was reported that he smelled of alcohol and may possibly be homeless or transient. It was also reported that another person in the area interrupted the attack and may have hit the suspect, the release stated.

The Grass Valley Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 530-477-4600.

Source: Christine Espedal, Safety officer for Nevada County schools