Rent dispute ends with Grass Valley man in jail

A Grass Valley man facing multiple felony charges after an argument turned physical was free on bond Friday, authorities said.

Keagan Dillon Munds, 29, was arrested and booked into the Nevada County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury, second-degree burglary and resisting arrest, said Grass Valley Police Lt. Joe Matteoni. Munds has since been released from custody on $25,000 bond, jail records state.

Officers were dispatched around 10 a.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 900 block of West Main Street for a report that a man was vandalizing a residence and chasing someone.

Two men had begun arguing over rent and over the return of some tools. The victim fled, running down Main Street, and Munds began chasing him and throwing items, Matteoni said.

The victim said Munds threw a rock past his head before he ran into a business, and then closed and locked a sliding glass door behind him. Munds then threw a large rock through the glass, shattering several panes, Matteoni said.

Munds left after the victim barricaded himself in a back office and was quickly located by responding officers, he added.

“He verbally threatened officers and became physically resistive,” Matteoni said.

