Release of man killed in officer-involved shooting a complex issue

In the days before Gabriel Strickland’s fatal confrontation with law enforcement on New Year’s Day, a “be on the lookout” alert had been issued describing statements he made about shooting people. He was arrested in Grass Valley after fighting with officers and being found with a handgun.

Despite an assessment of being high risk, Strickland was allowed a pre-trial release on Dec. 30 on his own recognizance. Two days later, he was dead after he reportedly pointed an altered AirSoft gun at law enforcement.

The reason Strickland was not held on his initial $300,000 bond is complex.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh noted the probation department had OK’d Strickland’s release and said the deputy district attorney handling his case opposed the move. A review of the hearing transcript contains minimal on-the-record discussion about the probation department’s report, and Walsh said Friday he believed there had been an off-the-record conversation beforehand.

The report issued by the probation department assessed Strickland as high risk, but also stated he was eligible for release on his own recognizance. The report noted his charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, resisting arrest and possessing a loaded firearm while under the influence. It also detailed a criminal history that included convictions for disobeying a restraining order, battery and resisting arrest, as well as drug violations.

The probation department noted Strickland was eligible for supervised pre-trial release and recommended conditions including search and seizure terms, no controlled substances and no weapons.