‘Relationship issue’ ends in arrest of three suspects in Nevada County

A romantic dispute was reported to be the precipitating factor in a break-in that ended with three suspects in custody.

Cassidy Amethyst Fox, 23, of Yuba City, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, making criminal threats and vandalism. She was released on $100,000 in bond. Kaluone Jacquline Massengale, 30, of Smartsville, was charged with making criminal threats and criminal conspiracy. She was released on $20,000 in bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.

A juvenile also was arrested on suspicion of criminal conspiracy, criminal threats and possession of stolen property, and booked into juvenile hall, authorities said.

The arrests happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday after a report of a possible burglary in progress in the 13000 block of Nevada City Highway, Nevada County sheriff’s Sgt. Brandon Corchero said.

Deputies arrived to find a female victim had locked herself inside a home, Corchero said. She told deputies that three women had arrived at the residence after threatening to beat her in multiple text messages.

“They were upset over a relationship issue,” Corchero said.

Two of the suspects were able to get inside the residence, but the victim had locked herself in a bathroom, which they did not access, he said.

At some point, one of the suspects threw a piece of a log through the victim’s windshield, Corchero added.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.