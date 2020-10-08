Rape suspect to face formal arraignment on 14 counts in Nevada County Superior Court

A Nevada County judge on Thursday found enough evidence to hold a Camptonville man on 14 sexual assault felonies against four victims after a preliminary hearing into the evidence against him.

Superior Court Judge Linda Sloven held Christopher Michael Sparpanic, 34, on six counts of forcible rape, three counts of kidnapping to commit a crime, two counts of sodomy by use of force and one count of attempting to commit sodomy by force or violence, and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual penetration with a foreign object. She also held him on three enhancements involving allegations that he kidnapped more than one victim and that the kidnapping substantially increases the risk to the victims.

Sparpanic remained in custody Thursday on a $1 million bond and is set to return to court Nov. 16 for a formal arraignment on the charges.

Three of the women testified Tuesday with similar accounts: They said Sparpanic approached each woman, offering work, a ride or a “smoke” at the river. Instead, the defendant drove miles out of the way into the woods, and repeatedly raped them.

