Rape suspect makes unsuccessful bid for release from Nevada County jail

A Nevada County man accused of rape will remain in custody after a judge denied a request to substantially lower his bond on a probation violation.

Nicholas Patrick Carlozzi, 27, was arrested in April 2019 on charges of forcible rape, bodily injury to a partner, oral copulation by force, and false imprisonment, reports state. The victim, who had dated Carlozzi for about six months, told authorities she had gone to Carlozzi’s home to collect some money he owed her. She said Carlozzi held her against her will and raped her.

Carlozzi had made his $400,000 bond, but then was arrested on a violation of probation stemming from a 2016 Truckee drug case, Bail was initially denied, then set at $401,000.

It was that bond that his attorney, Samuel Berns, sought to have reduced to zero, on a motion that was heard Monday in Nevada County Superior Court. Berns called the probation violations “technical” and argued his client should be subject to the emergency bail schedule instituted by the state Judicial Council, with zero bail on most misdemeanor and lower level felony offenses.

Deputy District Attorney Helenaz Moteabbed Hill objected, citing Carlozzi’s multiple probation violations that included testing positive for alcohol and failing to meet with the probation department, as well as the open rape case.

Judge Robert Tice-Raskin, citing the “significant” risk to the community and the possibility of flight, said setting Carlozzi’s bond higher than the bail schedule was “fully appropriate.”

Tice-Raskin then set bail at $300,000 with conditions that included obeying all terms of supervised probation, no use or possession of controlled substances or firearms, and search and seizure terms.

Carlozzi is set to return to court on July 16.

