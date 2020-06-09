Protester arrested after truck vandalized

A Nevada City woman protesting in Grass Valley last week was arrested after allegedly vandalizing a pickup truck sporting pro-Trump decor and resisting arrest, authorities said.

Bailey Marie Albers, 22, is alleged to have caused between $400 to $1,000 in damage, ripping off a Trump 2020 flag mounted to a toolbox in the truck’s bed, scraping the side of the vehicle, and throwing away mirror covers, police said. Reports state she was charged with felony vandalism and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. She’s since been freed on bond.

According to Grass Valley Police Capt. Steve Johnson, officers responded Friday afternoon to the Safeway parking lot on Brunswick Road after getting reports of vandalism and of a dog trapped in a van, which belonged to the suspect.

When they arrived, Albers was in a verbal confrontation with a witness to the damage and the truck’s owner, Amber Faltersack, who had kept the woman on scene until police responded, Johnson and Faltersack said.

“The witness was able to grab hold of the flag and take it back away from her,” Johnson said.

When police attempted to investigate both reports, Albers became “physically resistive” and appeared to try to leave the scene in the van. A struggle between officers and Albers then ensued, Johnson said.

“At one point in the struggle she knocked the body cam off one of the officers and it went flying across the road,” Johnson said. “She was pretty resistive.”

During the encounter, Albers mentioned multiple times being in the area for the protest, Johnson said. After being arrested her dog and vehicle were released to a friend.

“If people really want change, fine, but this is not how you do it,” Faltersack said. “It doesn’t matter what side you’re on, you need to be held accountable for your actions.”

Faltersack said she was concerned for the dog. She said she now wants to warn others about the fraught political atmosphere.

“It wasn’t a Confederate flag, it wasn’t a swastika, all we were doing was supporting the president of this country. Things are heated right now and you need to be careful with your vehicles,” Faltersack said. “I don’t want this to happen to somebody else and that goes for both sides of the political spectrum.”

