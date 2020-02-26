Probation search lands Grass Valley man in custody

A Grass Valley man remained in custody Wednesday on $60,000 in bond after a probation search at his Mill Street apartment turned up a gun, ammunition and drugs, authorities said.

Nevada County sheriff’s deputies were helping conduct a probation search at the residence of Corbin Sherman Shakely, 32. Shakely has multiple prior criminal cases, with several misdemeanor cases involving controlled substances and resisting arrest in 2017 and 2018, and a felony conviction for resisting arrest in 2016, said sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg.

During the search, deputies located a .357 revolver missing its serial number, as well as nearly 100 rounds of ammunition for the revolver. They also found several containers of suspected heroin and baggies of suspected methamphetamine in personal use quantities, as well as glass pies, bowls and other drug paraphernalia, Trygg said.

Shakely was booked into the Nevada County Jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, altering the identification numbers on a firearm, being under the influence of a controlled substance, and violating probation, records state.

