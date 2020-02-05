Probation search ends in three drug-related arrests in Grass Valley

Three Grass Valley residents ended up in jail Tuesday morning after a probation search revealed suspected drugs and counterfeit money, authorities said.

Detectives from the Grass Valley Police Department and Nevada County Sheriff’s Office conducted the search of a residence in the 500 block of Fawcett Street that has been the site of a number of drug-related calls for service, said Grass Valley Sgt. Clint Bates.

Jacob Carson Gates, 35, was found in possession of a personal amount of controlled substances, as well as lorazepam (an anti-anxiety medication) not prescribed to him. He also was found with drug paraphernalia, items of work clothing belonging to another person, and counterfeit $100 bills, Bates said.

Gates was booked into the Nevada County Jail on suspicion of possessing controlled substances and drug paraphernalia, maintaining a residence for the use of controlled substances, possessing stolen property, possessing counterfeit bills and disobeying a court order. He remained in custody Wednesday on $18,500 bond, jail records state.

Haley Darlene Medlin, 25, and another person both appeared to be under the influence and admitted to recent drug use, said sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg.

Detectives located two baggies of suspected methamphetamine in Medlin’s purse totaling just over 40 grams, and also found a digital scale and baggies in the residence, Trygg said.

Medlin was booked on charges of possessing a controlled substance for sale and drug paraphernalia, as well as being under the influence of a controlled substance. She was released on $38,500 in bond, records state.

The third person was booked on a misdemeanor charge of being under the influence of a controlled substance and released on $2,500 in bond, records show.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.