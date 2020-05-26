Possible ‘drug deal gone bad’ in Grass Valley park leads to stabbing

Grass Valley police are investigating a possible Monday evening drug deal that ended in a juvenile getting stabbed.

Officers responded to Condon Park a little before 6:30 p.m. for reports of a fight involving a “drug deal gone bad,” with a someone trying to run someone else over, dispatch reports state.

A group of three or four male juveniles, one of whom was armed with a handgun, robbed two other males of suspected narcotics. It was not clear exactly what narcotics were involved, said Sgt. Clint Bates.

One of the alleged victims, who is believed to be an adult, then came back and pursued the robbers. He caught one of them and stabbed him several times, Bates said.

The stabbing victim was transported to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, treated and released, Bates said.

Detectives currently are investigating the incident and no one has been taken into custody, Bates said Tuesday morning.

