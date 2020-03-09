Police: Suspect arrested in Grass Valley after trying to lure minors for sex

A Grass Valley man accused of trying to meet a 13-year-old for sex remained jailed Monday after he was netted in a sting operation, authorities said.

Joseph Hubert Crespin, 42, has been charged with arranging to meet a minor for lewd purposes, and meeting a minor for lewd purposes. His bond is $10,000, Nevada County Jail reports state.

On Friday, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit was informed that Crespin was using social media to attempt to solicit a minor for sex, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said.

According to Trygg, Crespin had attempted to contact two 13-year-old boys.

A sting operation was conducted and Crespin agreed to meet a minor to have sex, Trygg said. Detectives contacted Crespin on Friday at the meet location and arrested him. While Trygg did not specify the location, Crespin was arrested at Condon Park, jail records show.

Crespin has a history of similar criminal offenses. He was convicted in 2014 in El Dorado County of meeting a minor for lewd purposes and unlawful sexual intercourse, Nevada County court records state.

