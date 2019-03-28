Police investigate 7-Eleven robbery

The Truckee Police Department is investigating a Thursday morning robbery at the 7-Eleven in the Donner Center at 11400 Donner Pass Road.

The department issued an advisory through Nixle.com at 10:44 a.m., asking for residents to stay in place. That advisory was later lifted.

"There is no indication that the schools nearby or community are in any danger," officials posted on Nixle.com. "The schools nearby were put on a shelter in place order with an abundance of caution. That order has since been lifted. The Police Department is ensuring that the surrounding areas are safe. The suspect has not been located."

Truckee High School, Sierra High School, Truckee Elementary and the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District office were on lockdown as a result of the incident.

"It's just part of our district safety protocols," said Coordinator of Parent & Community Relations Kelli Twomey. "Just because it's in the vicinity. It's what we do. We don't want to take any chances … we just make sure students, parents and staff members — no one's at risk.

"The district really works hard to have good relationships with our community partners. Our superintendent is in touch with Chief (Robert) Leftwich, and there was immediate communication with the district to know to implement the shelter in place."

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.