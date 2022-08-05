Police Blotter: Subjects with “weird energy” reported; firearms stolen

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:18 a.m. – The theft of equipment was reported from a business off of Crown Point Circle. A report was taken.

8:20 a.m. – A 911 caller off of Sutton Way reported a female transient laying near the caller’s vehicle that was flailing around on the ground and appeared under the influence possibly by controlled substance. The adult was arrested.

9:19 a.m. – A disturbance was reported at Memorial Park when construction workers were reportedly yelling at the caller as he walked by. The caller stated that he’s allowed to video workers as the restraining order was denied by the judge. Contact was made with the caller and while no crime was noted the caller wished to document the verbal harassment.

9:33 a.m. – An assault at the Coach and Four Motel between two males resulted in the arrest of an adult.

11:41 a.m. – Suspicious activity was reported in a parking lot off of Freeman Lane when a male in a blue shirt and tan pants around his ankles was seen rummaging through a vehicle using a key fob trying to find a vehicle as if it wasn’t his. Contact was later made with the subject who was associated with a female and were later confirmed to be the registered owners of the vehicle.

12:24 p.m. – A 911 text stating “NO” was received from Pleasant Street. No response when asked if there as an emergency.

2:14 p.m. – An employee off of S. Auburn Street reported suspicious activity in their roundabout with a vehicle and 4-5 occupants throwing trash around, standing on their vehicle and have “weird energy”.

7:27 p.m. – Two males and a female smoking a controlled substance at a picnic table between apartments off of Sutton Way was reported.

10:07 p.m. – A drug report was taken after a caller reported that a male with blue hair sold her daughter acid. The juvenile and mother were currently in the emergency room and that this had occurred a few hours earlier at a school off of S. Auburn Street.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

7:46 a.m. – Vandalism to the trees at Calanan Park was reported.

10:16 a.m. – A 911 caller reported a male is threatening him with a sword/machete described as a white male with no shirt and camo shorts. A report was taken.

3:21 p.m. – A caller off of Commercial Street reported a firearm was stolen 6 months ago from a locked vehicle.

5:06 p.m. – An animal call was made off of Zion Street for a dark colored van with a sign that says puppies that look lethargic and unwell.

8:35 p.m. – A firearm was reported stolen from a locked vehicle off of North Pine Street though no damage to the vehicle was reported and the party doesn’t know how they got in. It occurred more than a month ago.

Nevada County Sheriffs Office

Thursday

5:42 a.m. – A caller off of Oak Meadow Road reported a bat attacked him so he killed it and requested contact from animal control.

6:56 a.m. – A caller off of Excelsior Ditch Camp Road reported waking up and finding both doors open though she locked all the doors before she went to sleep. She thinks it is possibly a marine that she was dating that became obsessed with her.

8:02 a.m. – A 911 caller off of Arey Place reported his girlfriend is ripping apart the motorhome and hiding money. The girlfriend took her meds and advised she was going to lie down.

10:22 a.m. – Fawn Rescue reporting for a party off of Rocker Road, that there is a fawn with a severed off hoof in their yard somewhat contained in a crate, that needs to be dispatched.

10:50 a.m. – A reporting party at the Sheriff’s front counter reported harassment via Instagram.

12:30 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Half Moon Way reported seeing an orange object or subject on property near shed at bottom of the property. It was an orange traffic cone left by the gardener.

1:11 p.m. – A traffic report was taken regarding a ten year old juvenile joy riding in a Dodge Dakota with a campershell, off of Lasso Loop/Horton Street.

2:11 p.m. – A caller requested advise on an injured deer that the caller does not want put down because it is a neighborhood icon. Per the caller, the deer got up and mobile and was eating but is limping and said he would call back if the deer got worse.

7:02 p.m. A caller off of Bristow Court reported a step brother stole a firearm when his father passed. According to the caller, all the property was supposed to go to him.

9:52 p.m. – A caller off of Oak Tree Road reported a male and female drunk and confused with flashlights on the caller’s property. An additional call at 10:27 p.m. stated the subjects had left.

— Elias Funez