Police Blotter for Nevada County: Nutritional value of soda creates disturbance

Grass Valley Police Department

Monday

8:54 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of South Church Street reported remains of a transient camp on the roof.

9:51 a.m. — A caller from Sutton Way requested information regarding leaving her juvenile daughter alone while the caller goes to work.

10:19 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a woman masturbating outside a business. An arrest was made on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance.

11:22 a.m. — A person at the Grass Valley Police Department reported his vehicle was struck by a person who flashed a badge at the person after striking his vehicle.

11:48 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported being followed by two men in a business. The caller said this had happened twice.

2:52 p.m. — A caller from the 2100 block of Nevada City Highway reported a man sleeping in front of a residence. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication, resisting a public officer and camping within city limits.

3:18 p.m. — A caller from the 300 of Alta Street reported someone came to the caller's door on Saturday night saying he was from an energy company. The caller called the energy company and was told there was no one canvasing the area at the time.

3:30 p.m. — A caller from the 500 block of Sutton Way reported a dog heavily panting and that the caller was opening the car door. The caller reported they were blocking traffic and several people gathered behind the car. The vehicle owner called 911 reporting there were several people trying to place him under citizen's arrest. The owner said he left his windows up with the doors unlocked and only went in to buy a case of wine. When he came out he said the crowd of people had opened his car and taken his dog out.

5:21 p.m. — A person near the corner of Sutton Way and Idaho Maryland Road was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and destroying/concealing evidence.

8:01 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Plaza Drive reported a verbal argument in a parking lot. A person was arrested on charges of camping in city limits.

10:43 p.m. — A person was stopped near the corner of Brunswick Road and Maltman Drive. A person was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license.

Nevada county Sheriff's Office

Monday

12:13 a.m. — A person near the corner of Pleasant Valley Road and Birchville Road was arrested on charges of two failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, false personation and a probation violation.

2:44 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported a verbal disagreement saying a woman wouldn't leave a drive-thru and was making threats. The woman was upset because the caller gave her a pamphlet on how bad soda is for you. The driver called saying she was being discriminated against, saying the employee said "that's really bad for you" when she ordered a soda. When the caller got to the window the employee said "I put a pamphlet in your bag about the nutritional facts of soda."

1:23 p.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported someone asking for $1,000 from the caller, saying they had the caller's email account password and had footage of the caller watching adult content and would send the footage to all the caller's contacts if they didn't send $1,000.

3:18 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported illegal dumping while she was at cancer treatment.

Nevada City Police Department

Monday

8:51 a.m. — A caller from the 400 block of Railroad Avenue reported someone not registered staying in a room, on drugs and with a machete in the room.

Tuesday

3:02 a.m. — A caller near the intersection of the Golden Center Freeway and Sacramento Street reported a man lying in the middle of the road with his hands up.

— Ross Maak