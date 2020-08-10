Police Blotter: Bear won’t leave the property

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

7:15 a.m. — A caller on Elster Place and Campoodi Road reported a fox was injured off the roadway. The caller later called back and stated the fox was crying and sad. A report was taken.

9:36 a.m. — A caller on Strubels Lane and McCourtney Road reported a bear was on her property and would not leave. A report was taken.

10:36 a.m. ­­— A caller on East Hacienda Drive and Ranchero Way reported

10:59 a.m. —A caller on Perimeter Road and Ephebe Lane reported vandalism after their neighbor took a sign off of the caller’s gate.

1:28 p.m. — A caller on Sandy Way reported finding a cow.

3:18 p.m. — A caller on Sugar Loaf Road and Sugardust Lane reported a man with a gun locked himself in the caller’s house and would not let them in..

3:39 p.m. — A caller on Chances Road and Branding Iron Road reported fraud after someone attempted to open multiple bank accounts in their name.

6:15 p.m. — A caller at the Cascade Shores boat launch reported a man was threatening to beat up several woman and threw rocks at them as they tried to get away.

Saturday

8:57 a.m. — A caller on Sandy Way and Rough and Ready Road reported they detained a cow.

12:54 p.m. — A caller on Penn Valley Drive abd Easy Street reported a water line broke, spraying water 20 feet in the air.

1:54 p.m. — A caller on Banner Lava Cap Road and Wings of Morning Drive reported their landlord was withholding their mail, changed the locks and is keeping them out of their residence.

2:52 p.m. — A caller on Greenhorn Road and Pauls Place reported finding what he thinks is a human leg bone.

4:12 p.m. — A caller on the South Yuba Bridge reported cars parked on the roadway were created a traffic hazard.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

11:14 p.m. — A caller on Finley Street and West Broad Street reported a loud gathering of 10-15 people at an Air BnB.

Saturday

1:41 p.m. — A hotel on Railroad Ave and Sacramento Street reported a guest left a small dog in their room after they left.

—John Orona