Placer County authorities searching for Kings Beach bank robbery suspect

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is working with the FBI to pursue a suspect who robbed Kings Beach Bank of the West, authorities said.

According to Placer County Detective John Riella, the suspect around 12:10 p.m. Oct. 13 entered the 200 Bear St. bank, and presented a robbery note to the teller.

According to Riella, the suspect said he had a gun, though none was seen. The man was wearing a “light-colored medical style mask” and provided his own plastic bag, in which he received over $1,000 in various denominations.

The suspect appears to be approximately 55-65 years old and heavy-set, with black framed glasses, the police report states.

Riella said by the time authorities arrived on the scene, the suspect was gone.

“He fled on foot out of the bank,” Riella said. “I think it’s highly likely he fled in a vehicle.”

The last bank robbery in King’s Beach was in 2014.

Riella said it is standard for the FBI to assist the local authorities with investigations like these because banks are federally insured.

