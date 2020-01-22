Placer authorities investigate juvenile shooting involving illegal marijuana sale

From a release:

On Monday at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Placer County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a victim with a gunshot wound at Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital. The victim was a 15-year-old juvenile. Patrol deputies and detectives responded to investigate. The investigation revealed the shooting happened in Auburn near Colonial Village and New Airport Road. The suspect was identified as another 15-year-old juvenile who had met with the victim regarding an illegal marijuana sales transaction.

Conflict occurred between the two juveniles and one juvenile shot the other. The suspect was located and arrested. The victim was fortunate to make it to the hospital for treatment and is now in stable condition. Deputies and detectives conducted extensive searches for the firearm used in the shooting; however, it has not been recovered at this time.

We are seeking any information regarding the possible whereabouts of the firearm. Some witnesses to the shooting have already been identified and interviewed; however, we believe there may be other witnesses who have not come forward. Any witnesses, or those with information pertinent to this case are encouraged to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 530-889-7830.

Source: Placer County Sheriff’s Office