PG&E warns against bill payment scam

It seemed completely legitimate.

Grass Valley resident Valerie Anderson knew she was behind on her PG&E bill, so she believed the message she received warning that her service was about to be disconnected.

“These guys were good,” Anderson said. “It was crazy, it was so realistic.”

Anderson said the man she talked to seemed to know how much she owed, quoting her a figure that was slightly higher and then explaining that was because of a “disconnection” fee.

“He knew my balance, it was really convincing,” she said.

When Anderson told the PG&E ”representative” she couldn’t pay what she owed, he threatened to have her power turned off.

“He told me the service person was on my street and the power would get turned off within 30 to 45 minutes,” she said. “I got a little suspicious — it didn’t seem right.”

Anderson hung up and called the number listed on her PG&E bill.

Turns out, her suspicious were right. It was a scam that PG&E officials say has been making the rounds.

“PG&E’s Corporate Security department has received several reports in the past few weeks regarding scammers requesting payment on past due utility bills immediately using a Green Dot card, Money Pack or gift card,” spokeswoman Brandi Merlo said in an email.

These most recent reports have come from across the greater Sacramento service area, Merlo said.

The scam has become so pervasive locally that the Grass Valley Police Department posted a warning on its Facebook page recently.

“The scammers are at it again (as if they ever stop),” the post reads, highlighting an elderly man who almost fell prey to “alleged PG&E employees.”

“He was told that his unpaid balance of $300-plus dollars was going to result in his residential power being shut down,” the post states. “He was ordered to go to CVS Pharmacy and process a Money Gram payment to avoid interrupted service. Luckily the CVS employee he spoke to called GVPD and the situation was avoided.”

Warnings

A number of residents also have posted warnings on local Facebook groups.

Jill Casal said she received what seemed like an automated phone call from PG&E, a courtesy automated call for a disconnect service that said to “Press 1” if she wanted to pay the bill.

“As soon as I heard it say they were calling for payment, I knew it was a scam,” Casal said.

Casal noted the number came up on Caller ID as PG&E with the real number. But PG&E advised her they would never ask for payment over the phone. Any disconnect notices would come by mail or email.

“Be aware that scammers can disguise their true phone numbers or simply claim to be from PG&E,” Merlo said. “PG&E representatives will never ask for immediate payment with a prepaid cash card over the phone or in person.”

And, Merlo said, PG&E’s Credit Department will not ask for personal information or a credit card number over the phone. Anyone who has received a phone call demanding payment and provided credit card or checking account information should report it immediately to the credit card company or bank and law enforcement.

“PG&E takes security seriously and will actively work with law enforcement to help stop any scam victimizing customers,” she said, adding that anyone who has received such a call can report it by calling PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.

Both Anderson and Casal said they wanted to share information about the scam to keep elderly victims from losing money.

Anderson called both PG&E and local law enforcement. And then she called the scammer back.

“I asked him how he slept at night,” she said indignantly. “He told me he sleeps just fine — this is what he does, this is how he makes money.”

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.