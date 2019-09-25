Penn Valley speeding stop turns into arrest on drug and gun charges

A couple arrested on drug and gun accusations over the weekend were free on bond Wednesday, Nevada County Jail records show.

A California Highway Patrol officer conducting speed enforcement at 11 a.m. Saturday on Highway 20 stopped a vehicle after he clocked it at 90 mph, Officer Mike Steele said.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Highway 20 and was stopped just west of Pleasant Valley Road. The officer smelled marijuana and then saw a handgun during a safety search of the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed the gun was loaded and had an altered serial number, Steele said.

The officer also found suspected marijuana in an open container and an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, the officer said.

The driver was identified as Joseph Scott Norton, 29, and the passenger as Holly Christine Zalutka, 24, both of Grass Valley.

Norton and Zalutka both face two counts of carrying a concealed firearm, jail reports state.

Norton faces additional charges of altering a firearm, having a loaded firearm in public and driving on a suspended license, reports show.

Zalutka also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance while armed and possession of a controlled substance for sale, records state.

Zalutka has since made her $35,000 bond. Norton is free on $15,000 in bond, reports state.

The investigation is ongoing and will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review, Steele said.