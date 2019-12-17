Penn Valley rape suspect takes plea, will be sentenced to 8 years

A Penn Valley man formerly accused of child molestation pleaded no contest last week to one count of rape by use of drugs, in return for an eight-year prison sentence, authorities said.

Kurt Matthew Tyrrell, 56, was arrested in November 2018 after a month-long investigation, a Nevada County sheriff’s spokesman has said.

The victim on Nov. 8 told someone about the abuse, which happened three different times in the Penn Valley area. Tyrrell initially faced charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child and sexual penetration with a foreign object, but later was charged with three counts of rape. The allegation was that the defendant provided a 14- or 15-year-old girl with alcohol and then raped her, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh stated.

Tyrrell had been employed by the Penn Valley Elementary School District in information technology, and previously coached basketball. He was placed on administrative leave by the district immediately after his arrest and has remained in custody on $200,000 in bond.

Tyrrell on Thursday entered a plea of no contest to one count of rape by use of drugs, with the other two rape charges to be dropped, in return for a prison sentence of eight years, the maximum possible. He also will be required to register as a sex offender, court records state. He is set for sentencing on Feb. 21.

