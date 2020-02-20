Penn Valley man takes plea in sex abuse case

A 74-year-old Penn Valley man accused of sexually abusing a child pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of continuous sexual abuse, in return for a 16-year prison sentence.

James Lewis Sims had been set for a preliminary hearing into the evidence against him in Nevada County Superior Court. But his defense attorney, Stephen Munkelt, told Judge Linda Sloven a resolution had been reached that included a pending case on the same accusations in the state of Nevada.

Sims is expected to plead guilty to one count in Washoe County in return for a sentence of 10 years to life, Munkelt said. That sentence will run concurrent to the prison term in Nevada County.

Sims’ sentencing here is set for March 16.

Authorities arrested Sims in April after an investigation began in Washoe County, Nevada, where the allegations were first disclosed. Authorities said Sims had been sexually abusing a child between October 2015 and August 2017 at a residence in the state of Nevada and at his residence in Penn Valley. He also was charged with sexual penetration with a child 10 years old or younger in 2018, according to the criminal complaint. Prosecutors will dismiss that charge.

