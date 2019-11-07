Penn Valley man once accused in kidnap, robbery case arrested on DUI charge

Joel Fike, sentenced in May to time served on a 2017 kidnapping and robbery case, was back in custody last week on a DUI arrest.

Fike was arrested Oct. 30 and released Tuesday, jail records state. Charges have not yet been filed in the Grass Valley traffic stop, according to Nevada County court records.

Fike, 32, had been facing charges of robbery, kidnapping, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon and burglary in connection with the July 2017 incident.

Codefendants John Ronald Shear Jr., 25, was charged with robbery, kidnapping, criminal threats and assault with a deadly weapon, while a 27-year-old man was charged with kidnapping and robbery.

The victim, Brent Morgan, testified during a preliminary hearing into the evidence that he was homeless and camping in Penn Valley when he met with the three other men at a nearby park on July 28, 2017.

Morgan said they accompanied him to his camp site and he began arguing with Fike over starting a fire.

According to Morgan, Fike punched him, pulled him out of his tent and continued to punch, kick and stomp him before leaving with Shear and the other man.

Morgan said the three men returned the next day and forced him into Fike’s truck, with Fike driving at high speed.

After Fike threatened to kill him, Morgan said he tried to escape out a window but was restrained by Shear. Either Fike or Shear took off his shoes and clothes during the struggle, Morgan testified. Fike and Shear repeatedly hit him before a passerby called 911, he said.

Charges against the third man were dismissed after the evidentiary hearing, according to court records.

Shear subsequently pleaded no contest to criminal threats and assault with force likely to produce bodily injury and was sentenced to two years in prison, with time served at 804 days’ credit. Fike also took a plea agreement on the same charges in return for a three-year prison term, with time served at 1,200 days credit.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.