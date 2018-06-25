Penn Valley man awaits Nevada County court hearing on sex charges

A Penn Valley man accused of having sex with a juvenile remained Monday in the Nevada County Jail awaiting a July court hearing, reports state.

Steven Anthony Douglas McClenthen, 21, faces two counts of lewd act with a child and a count of unlawful sexual intercourse. Held on $200,000 in bond, McClenthen is scheduled to appear July 26 before a Superior Court judge, Nevada County court records state.

Authorities arrested McClenthen June 1 at Lake Wildwood. Responding to reports of an altercation, officers found McClenthen and others in the area, Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson said.

"They started asking questions and they started getting ages," Wilson added.

Deputies then arrested McClenthen after talking to those present, the prosecutor said.

According to court records, McClenthen on two separate occasions between 2016 and 2017 committed a lewd act on a girl under 14 years old. He also had sex with a girl under 16.

