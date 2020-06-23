Penn Valley man arrested in stolen vehicle, gun case

A Penn Valley man remained in custody Wednesday after he was arrested on a $200,000 arrest warrant in connection with the theft of a vehicle and a gun, among other items, authorities said.

Eric Thomas Whiteside, 36, also faces new charges of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as having false registration information on a vehicle, jail records state.

Nevada County sheriff’s deputies arrested Whiteside on Tuesday in connection with the warrant issued for an April case. Whiteside was found to be in possession of suspected heroin, syringes and other drug paraphernalia, and the vehicle he was driving had false registration stickers, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said in an email.

The warrant was issued April 14, though Tuesday was the first contact deputies had with Whiteside since then, Trygg said.

On April 6, deputies had responded to a residence in the 20000 block of McDaniel Road for a report that several items had been stolen overnight from an unlocked shed and unlocked pickup truck, Trygg said. The stolen items included a dirt bike-style motorcycle, a TV and a firearm.

“Upon arriving on scene, our deputy located very distinct shoe prints and also noted tire tracks that were left in the mud from the dirt bike being rolled off the property,” Trygg said. “The deputy followed the tracks and was led to the suspect’s property. Deputies were able to locate all of the stolen property, obtain a statement from the suspect, and return the stolen property to the property owner.”

Whiteside was set to be arraigned in Nevada County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon, court records state.

