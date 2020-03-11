Penn Valley DUI suspect held on $110K bail

A Penn Valley man remained Wednesday in the Nevada County Jail on $110,000 bond after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing an accident that injured two other drivers, authorities said.

Kadin Christopher Leppek, 42, has been charged with DUI causing bodily injury, DUI causing bodily injury with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, and driving on a license that had been suspended for a prior DUI, court records show.

Leppek was driving a Jeep Cherokee westbound on Highway 20 just before 4 p.m. Monday, California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Steele said. The other drivers involved were Timothy Carlson, 56, of Auburn, who was driving a Jeep Wrangler eastbound on Highway 20, and a 17-year-old boy driving a Ford F-350 westbound on Melody Road. Details of the collision were not immediately available, but only minor injuries were reported, Steele said.

Leppek was arrested on similar charges Jan. 21 in a non-injury collision in the parking lot of a gas station in the 10000 block of Pleasant Valley Road, Steele said. He was charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and hit-and-run, court records state.

He was arraigned on both cases Wednesday and is set for a bail hearing March 16.

