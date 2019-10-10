Passersby foil attack on Grass Valley jogger

A man grabbed a jogger from behind only let her go after two good Samaritans confronted him, authorities said.

Kaden Bryan Warner, 20, remained in custody Thursday on $12,000 in bond after being charged with false imprisonment and battery, Nevada County Jail reports state.

The woman, who was not being identified, called 911 shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to dispatch reports.

She had been jogging on Scanding Avenue near East Main Street and had stopped at the crosswalk when a man rushed up from behind and grabbed her, said Grass Valley Police Lt. Joe Matteoni.

“He was bear-hugging her,” Matteoni said, adding that as he did, his fist struck her in the abdomen.

“She was struggling to get away and screaming,” Matteoni said. “She said (the struggle) lasted for more than a minute.”

It was not clear what the man’s intent was, but dispatch records indicate he was trying to throw her into traffic.

A vehicle that was passing by stopped and the two men inside got out and confronted the suspect, Matteoni said. The suspect left on foot but was located by responding officers near Presley Way.

Warner was positively identified by the victim and taken into custody, Matteoni said. He is believed to be homeless, and previously had been arrested on suspicion of trespassing in January.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.