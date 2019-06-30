Over 2,000 pot plants, rifles seized in Oregon House search

Over 2,000 marijuana plants and two illegal rifles were seized during a search of black mold-infested homes in Oregon House Tuesday morning.

Three homes on two parcels in the 8200 block of Marysville Road had allegedly been converted to grow houses, and another served as living quarters, said Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Leslie Carbah. Deputies searched the two parcels wearing breathing masks due to the black mold — code enforcement condemned the homes.

Deputies seized 2,400 plants and two rifles that are non-California compliant, Carbah said.

You You Kou, 39, was located at the homes and was cited on suspicion of planting or cultivating more than six cannabis plants, and possessing cannabis for sale.

The case was referred to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office by Code Enforcement, Carbah said.

The department has busted at least four large grows in the foothills in recent months:

On April 4, the department, along with NET-5, responded to a Browns Valley home explosion believed to have been caused by butane gas or electrical wiring. A total of 10 pounds of finished hash (honey) oil and 100 pounds of processed marijuana were seized.

On May 17, deputies from the department’s Marijuana Eradication Team Yuba seized over 900 plants inside three large greenhouses on a 15-acre Dobbins parcel.

On May 31, deputies seized over 1,700 marijuana plants and one rifle at two homes in the foothills (Browns Valley and Oregon House).

On June 12, deputies seized nearly 3,000 plants during a search warrant service at a home in Oregon House.

Rachel Rosenbaum writes for the Marysville Appeal Democrat. She can be reached at rrosenbaum@appealdemocrat.com.