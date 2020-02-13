Orange County man pleads not guilty to seeking sex with Nevada County girl

An Orange County man accused of trying to meet a 15-year-old Nevada County girl for sex pleaded not guilty Thursday to all charges in Nevada County Superior Court.

James Dewayne Nivette, 50, faces three counts: distributing or showing pornography to a minor with the intent of arousing, appealing to, or gratifying the lust or passions or sexual desires of the defendant or of the minor, and with the intent or for the purposes of engaging in sexual intercourse with the other person; contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense; and meeting a minor for lewd purposes.

According to Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh, a plea agreement offer has been made, but he declined to discuss any details. A preliminary hearing into the evidence has been scheduled for April 30.

According to authorities, Nivette tried to contact the girl on her Instagram page. The girl’s mother grew suspicious and she posed as her daughter, as did a Grass Valley police officer, while communicating with Nivette. He then sent inappropriate pictures and messages.

Reports state Nivette offered to send the girl a plane ticket. Local authorities then traveled to the Orange County airport on Sept. 25, and took Nivette into custody when he arrived. Nivette later posted a $100,000 bond.

After charges were filed, Nivette was arraigned in Nevada County Superior Court in November and booked into custody at the Nevada County Jail. He later posted a separate $200,000 bond.

