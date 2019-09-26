Orange County man accused of trying to lure Nevada County girl for sex

An Orange County man sent inappropriate images to a 15-year-old Nevada County girl, Grass Valley police said.

James Dewayne Nivette, 50, asked the girl for a sexual relationship. He bought her a ticket to Orange County, and went to pick her up, police said. Instead of the girl, Nivette found officers waiting for him.

Jailed Wednesday, Nivette faces felony charges of sending sexual content via an electronic communication to a minor, communicating with a minor with the intent of committing a sexual offense and going to an arranged meeting place at an arranged time to meet with a minor for the purpose of committing a sexual act.

He faces one misdemeanor: arranging a meeting with a minor for the purpose of committing a sexual act. He also faces an enhancement: being over 10 years older than the girl, when she is 15 years old or younger, reports state.

Nivette, who had been jailed under $100,000 in bail, has since made bond, records state.

The girl, police said, did not travel to Southern California.

Nivette’s arrest stemmed from the vigilance of a Nevada County mother, who said she became suspicious of the online overtures being made to her daughter.

The woman, who is not being identified, manages her daughter’s Instagram account, which has a large number of followers. The mother said lewd comments are nothing new.

“You don’t even respond — you block the profile and move on,” she said. “But this guy was different. All he said was, ‘I want to spoil you rotten.’ But it struck a nerve with me.”

She responded with a simple “thank you,” and Nivette allegedly broached the possibility of flying her down to Orange County.

“There was nothing sexual, but I knew where this was going,” she said.

After the mother kept the conversation going, posing as her daughter, Nivette eventually began sending inappropriate photos and messages, she said. Grass Valley police said a detective posed as the girl as well.

After the mother told Nivette she lived in Sacramento, she said he offered to send her a plane ticket. She said she couldn’t believe it when Nivette actually followed through.

“He actually bought a ticket for a 15 year old,” she said, adding he was planning to take her daughter to a hotel in Newport Beach.

“He was going to ‘devirginize’ her,” she said. “He kept saying, ‘I want to get you pregnant.’ It was extremely bizarre.”

Once the plans were in place, the mother said she contacted the Grass Valley Police Department, which obtained an arrest warrant.

“It’s awful and it’s scary and it’s disgusting, that this is the world we live in,” the mother said. “You just have to be vigilant — that’s all you can do.”

She said she trusts her daughter “1,000%” — it’s the predators out there she doesn’t trust.

“She’s the best kid — but I look at all her social media, because of stuff like this,” she said.

The daughter refuses to let this scare dampen her Instagram use.

“Hopefully this is an isolated incident,” the mother said about a week before Nivette’s arrest. “Right now, I’m just concentrating on catching the fool and making him pay.”

