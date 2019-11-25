Orange County man accused of seeking sex with child appears in Nevada County court

The Orange County man accused of trying to meet a Nevada County girl for sex was placed in handcuffs Monday in Nevada County Superior Court.

James Dewayne Nivette, 50, faces three charges: distributing or showing pornography to a minor with the intent of arousing, appealing to, or gratifying the lust or passions or sexual desires of the defendant or of the minor, and with the intent or for the purposes of engaging in sexual intercourse with the other person; one count of contacting a minor with intent to commit a sexual offense; and one count of meeting a minor for lewd purposes.

Arrested Sept. 25 in Orange County, Nivette made his $100,000 bond. He appeared Monday before a Nevada County judge, who declined to change a separate $200,000 bond. A deputy then handcuffed Nivette.

“He’s posting a new $200,000 bond,” said Max Gorby, the Los Angeles-based defense attorney who represents Nivette.

Nevada County Jail logs showed no booking information for Nivette hours after his court appearance.

Judge Candace Heidelberger said she wasn’t inclined to change a bond set by another judge. She also declined a request of the girl’s mother for Nivette to surrender his passport.

Nivette told the judge he occasionally travels internationally for business.

Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh said the girl’s parents want the case to move quickly.

Nivette is next scheduled for court on Feb. 13.

Gorby said he’d like the case to be resolved before the February hearing.

According to authorities, Nivette tried to contact the girl on her Instagram page. The girl’s mother grew suspicious and she posed as her daughter, as did an officer, while communicating with Nivette. He then sent inappropriate pictures and messages.

Reports state Nivette offered to send the girl a plane ticket. Local authorities then traveled to the Orange County airport and took Nivette into custody when he arrived.

