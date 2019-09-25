One South Yuba River car theft suspect sentenced, one back in custody

A man arrested in connection with a series of vehicle break-ins at the South Yuba River this spring has taken a plea agreement, while his co-defendant is back in custody after failing to appear for a court date.

Christian Aaron Davis, 28, of Auburn, and Arraya Elizabeth Figueroa, 31, of North San Juan, were arrested March 17 after a California Highway Patrol officer pulled over their Dodge Caravan on Highway 49 at the Independence Trail. Reports stated their vehicle had expired license tags, and a search uncovered stolen items, burglary tools, drug paraphernalia, a replica firearm, and an official law enforcement uniform.

The couple and the vehicle matched the description of suspects on a number of break-ins at the Independence Trail trailhead parking area, the Hoyt Crossing trail head parking area and other locations within the South Yuba River State Park. Davis gave a false identity to officers and had multiple outstanding arrest warrants, according to reports.

Figueroa and Davis were arrested and both were charged with four counts of second-degree burglary.

Davis subsequently pleaded no contest in May to all four charges and was sentenced the following month to one year in the Nevada County Jail, followed by four years’ mandatory supervision. He must stay away from Bridgeport, Purdon and Edwards crossing, Independence Trail and the South Yuba River at Highway 49. According to court records, those terms can be removed after he successfully serves one year of mandatory supervision.

Davis is set to return Oct. 18 to Nevada County Superior Court for a restitution hearing, in which one victim has claimed a $300 loss.

Figueroa pleaded not guilty, then failed to appear at an August court hearing. A $40,000 bench warrant was issued, according to court records. She was taken into custody Sept. 12 and is set to return to court on Oct. 10. She remained in jail Wednesday.

Grass Valley man acquitted on sexual battery charge

A jury has acquitted a man who was accused of groping a woman at the local homeless shelter.

Steven Joseph Parker, 29, was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery in connection with the April 22 incident, in which he was accused of grabbing the breast and crotch of a female guest at Hospitality House. After a trial in July, a jury found Parker not guilty of sexual battery and battery, court records state.

