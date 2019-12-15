One arrested, others sought in San Juan Ridge rape investigation

A Riverside County man is in local jail on a $1 million bond after being arrested on rape charges Saturday.

According to a press release from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were advised by a third party at about 11:20 a.m. Saturday that a 29-year-old woman was being held against her will at gunpoint. The victim had been held against her will in the San Juan Ridge area for multiple days and had been sexually assaulted, the third party said.

The suspect was in the process of taking the victim to Sacramento, but she had been able to send a message to a friend indicating she needed help. The messages indicated she was currently in the Grass Valley area, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said.

With the assistance of the Grass Valley Police Department, sheriff’s deputies were able to locate the suspect and the victim at the Chevron Gas Station on Mc-Knight Way in Grass Valley. The suspect was identified as Joshua Gaspar, 19, of Corona, and was detained at the scene, Trygg stated.

Detectives from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit were called in to assume the investigation and investigators from the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office responded to assist, Trygg stated. Detectives believe the victim had been held against her will for multiple days and was sexually assaulted several times, Trygg stated, adding it was determined there was most likely more than one suspect involved.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the location where the victim had been held and a search warrant was obtained for the property in the 12000 block of Shady Creek Drive, Trygg stated. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Special Enforcement Detail team was called in to help serve the search warrant and to secure the scene, he said.

Gaspar was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility on charges of kidnapping with intent to commit sexual assault, forcible rape and false imprisonment. A bail enhancement was approved by a Nevada County Superior Court judge and Gaspar remains in custody.

The investigation is continuing into the possibility of additional suspects, Trygg said, and anyone with information was encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit at 530-265-1263.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.