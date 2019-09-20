North San Juan raid nets drugs, guns, stolen vehicle

Three men arrested this week in North San Juan face accusations involving drugs, weapons and vehicle theft.

Nevada County authorities arrested Joseph Jerome Woodruff, 35, of Grass Valley; James Robert Terry, 32, of Nevada City; and Steven Rockwell Howell, 56, of North San Juan after serving a search warrant Thursday at an address in the 10000 block of San Francisco Street, a release states.

At the property, deputies found 36 suspected marijuana plants under cultivation and numerous land use violations related to the grow, sheriff’s Lt. Rob Bringolf said.

Remnants of a butane honey oil lab, including extraction tubes that showed signs of previous use, were also located, Bringolf added.

A personal use amount of heroin was found during the search, as well as methamphetamine in quantities and packaging consistent with sales, according to Bringolf. A trailer on the site was determined to have been reported stolen and was towed, he said.

Woodruff is charged with suspicion of possession of ammunition by a felon, transportation of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics, and possession of a stolen vehicle. He also faces an unrelated $100,000 felony arrest warrant, Nevada County Jail records state. That warrant stems from a February arrest in which he was charged with battery causing serious bodily injury. He failed to appear for a court date in May, court records state.

Woodruff remained jailed Friday under $102,000 in bail, jail records show.

Terry was arrested on two outstanding warrants, for misdemeanor forgery and bringing alcohol or drugs into jail. He remained incarcerated Friday without bail, jail records state.

Howell was arrested on charges of manufacturing a controlled substance, committing a felony while armed, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance while armed, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked and released on $39,000 bail. A shotgun and two handguns belonging to Howell were seized, Bringolf said.

