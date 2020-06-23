North San Juan man sentenced to nearly 3 years on gun charges

A North San Juan man was sentenced Monday to two years and eight months’ incarceration after taking a plea agreement on three charges related to firearms.

James Robert Terry, 32, had also been facing several drug charges, which were dismissed under the plea agreement reached earlier in the case that stemmed from a February arrest, court records state.

Terry had an outstanding no-bail felony warrant for violating the terms of post-release community supervision when he was spotted Feb. 29 by a Grass Valley police officer. Terry, who was driving a vehicle at the time, fled on foot but was detained after a short pursuit and the deployment of a Taser. A search of his person uncovered suspected methamphetamine and suspected heroin in personal-use quantities, Sgt. Clint Bates said at the time.

Terry’s vehicle was searched, with officers finding more meth and heroin as well as drug paraphernalia, and a loaded handgun with the serial number ground off, Bates said.

Terry subsequently was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing a large-capacity gun magazine, obliterating the identification of a firearm, possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license, court records state.

According to Deputy District Attorney Casey Ayer, Terry pleaded guilty in May to the three weapons charges.

Ayer noted two years and eight months was a mid-term sentence, which was based on Terry’s relative lack of prior history and few felony convictions.

Terry’s attorney, Jennifer Granger, declined to comment.

