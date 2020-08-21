North San Juan hit-and-run kills woman

The California Highway Patrol is hoping someone will come forward with information on a hit-and-run that killed a North San Juan woman early Friday.

A passerby called just before 5:30 a.m. to report a woman was lying in the road on Highway 49 in front of the Brass Rail, said CHP Officer Mike Steele.

“It was very obvious it was a vehicle versus a pedestrian,” Steele said, adding the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s identity had not yet been released pending notification of next of kin. Steele said she was 41 and from North San Juan.

“We have no vehicle description,” he said. “We’re asking anyone with information to call 916-861-1300.”

Surveillance video from Sierra Super Stop was available, but provided a very limited view of the highway, Steele said, adding the time frame from 4:20 to 5:20 a.m. was being reviewed.

This is the second fatal hit-and-run in Nevada County this month.

Waste Management employee Michael Jodoin, 59, of Rough and Ready, was working to clean up the roadway outside the Nevada County Fairgrounds on Aug. 3 when he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, authorities have said.

Amy Nicole Hannan, 47, of Rough and Ready, was found three miles away and was arrested, Steele said.

Hannan has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, hit-and-run causing death or injury, and DUI causing great bodily injury. She is set to enter a plea in Nevada County Superior Court next week, and remained in custody Friday on a $100,000 bond, court records state.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.