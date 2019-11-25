No leads in armed robbery of Nevada County Airbnb guests

Two men broke into an Airbnb off Banner Lava Cap Road Saturday morning, holding the guests at gunpoint and stealing a number of items before fleeing, authorities said.

The robbers have not been found and there are no leads at present, Nevada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Andrew Trygg said.

The property owner called 911 just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday after the two guests in the vacation rental ran over to say they had been robbed. The victims told sheriff’s deputies two men kicked in the front door and held them on the ground at gunpoint, Trygg said. According to dispatch reports, the men kept saying “Where is the money?” and looking for drugs.

The robbers took a laptop, several cellphones and a small amount of cash, Trygg said. Neither victim was injured during the robbery.

The suspects were both described as black men, about 5-foot-5, who reportedly left in a small blue car. They were not spotted despite an extensive area check by Nevada and Placer County sheriff’s deputies, Trygg said.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.